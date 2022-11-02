Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.