Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.