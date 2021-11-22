Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.