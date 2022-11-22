North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predic…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The fo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 …
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks t…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead…
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…