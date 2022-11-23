Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.