North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predic…
This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The fo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 …
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks t…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Saturday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …