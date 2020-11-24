Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in North Platte, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.