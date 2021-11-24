Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should …
This evening in North Platte: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temp…
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the North Platte area will see hi…
For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomor…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…