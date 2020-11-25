Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in North Platte, NE

North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.