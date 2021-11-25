Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
