Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

