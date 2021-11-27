 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see clear skies today. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

