Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.