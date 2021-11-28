 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in North Platte, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News