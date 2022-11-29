 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

