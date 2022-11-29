It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomo…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.