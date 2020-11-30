Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.