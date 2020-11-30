Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!