Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.