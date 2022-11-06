Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.