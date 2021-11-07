Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.