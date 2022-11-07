Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.