Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
It will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Tuesday. I…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the North Platte area will see h…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Sunday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The N…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…