Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

