Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.