Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph.