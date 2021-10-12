 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It will be a warm day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

