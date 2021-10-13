 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in North Platte, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 29 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

