Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

