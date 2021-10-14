Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.