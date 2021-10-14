 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

