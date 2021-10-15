 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in North Platte, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News