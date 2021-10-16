 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in North Platte, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News