Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in North Platte, NE
