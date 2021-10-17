Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in North Platte, NE
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
