Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.