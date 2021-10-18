Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.