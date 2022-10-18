Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
This evening in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the No…
North Platte's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. S…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild tempera…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Friday. It s…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…