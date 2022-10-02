Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Tuesday. It lo…
For the drive home in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in North P…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to …
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Saturd…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a sizzli…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.