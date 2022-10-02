 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

