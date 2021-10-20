Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.