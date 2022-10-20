Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Hard freeze expected. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 5…
North Platte's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. S…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showi…
North Platte will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
North Platte's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Hard freeze expected. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a war…