Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

