Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.