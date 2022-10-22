Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in North Platte, NE
