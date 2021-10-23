Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in North Platte, NE
