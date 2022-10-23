Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in North Platte, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.