Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.