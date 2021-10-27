Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow.…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorr…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
This evening in North Platte: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 41F. Winds NNW …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…