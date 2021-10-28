Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow.…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 …
North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening in North Platte: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 41F. Winds NNW …
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorr…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.