Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.