Temperatures will be warm Monday in North Platte. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
For the drive home in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in North P…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to …
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Saturd…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the…