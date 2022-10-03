 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures will be warm Monday in North Platte. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

