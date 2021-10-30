Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.