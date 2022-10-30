North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in North Platte, NE
