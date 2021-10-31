 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Sunday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

