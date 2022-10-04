 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in North Platte. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

