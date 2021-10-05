Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
This evening in North Platte: Showers and thundershowers during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…