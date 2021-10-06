Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It will be a warm day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.