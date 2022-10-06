 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News